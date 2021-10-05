Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

HCC stock opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.06. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

