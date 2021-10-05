Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 84,881 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 56.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,881 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TV. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 8.74%. Analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

