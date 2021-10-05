Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 422,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $180.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $138.77 and a 12 month high of $209.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

