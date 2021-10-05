Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCM. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 24.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,832,000 after buying an additional 1,127,862 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,443,000 after buying an additional 99,643 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,960,000 after buying an additional 472,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,208,000 after buying an additional 87,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 15.2% in the second quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,339,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,421,000 after buying an additional 308,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.
HCM stock opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.78. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
See Also: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.