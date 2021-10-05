Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCM. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 24.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,832,000 after buying an additional 1,127,862 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,443,000 after buying an additional 99,643 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,960,000 after buying an additional 472,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,208,000 after buying an additional 87,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 15.2% in the second quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,339,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,421,000 after buying an additional 308,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

HCM stock opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.78. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

