Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 3,043 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 20,607 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in GrafTech International by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EAF stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.04.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $330.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.35 million. Research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.47%.

EAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

