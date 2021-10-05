Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 4.0% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

