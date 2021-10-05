Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $726,000 Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,168 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,821,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,542,000 after acquiring an additional 578,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,599,000 after acquiring an additional 188,069 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,063,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,421,000 after acquiring an additional 486,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,932,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after acquiring an additional 180,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OI opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.77.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

