Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAM. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $695.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $834.31.

NYSE SAM opened at $503.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $593.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $914.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $496.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

