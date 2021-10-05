Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,209 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKM. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.96. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.84.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

