Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.11 Million Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 36.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $834.31.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $503.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $593.34 and its 200-day moving average is $914.06. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $496.86 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

