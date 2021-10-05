Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPD stock opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.78.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

