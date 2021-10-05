Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,128 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.55% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

NMM stock opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $610.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $36.46.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $152.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.03 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 55.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

