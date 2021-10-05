Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 242,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.35.

Global Payments stock opened at $156.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.77 and a 200-day moving average of $188.04.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.