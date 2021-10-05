Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $101,000 Investment in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of PHX Minerals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 386,329 shares of company stock worth $1,042,610. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. PHX Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $101.54 million, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

