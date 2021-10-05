10,659 Shares in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Separately, Continental Advisors LLC increased its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $135.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.46 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

