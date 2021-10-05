James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Update

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, an increase of 80.1% from the August 31st total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 13,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

JHX opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $41.04.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $843.30 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 11.99%. Research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.