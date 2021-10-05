Short Interest in Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Increases By 83.3%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCND opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Scientific Industries has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69.

Get Scientific Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. It operates through the following segments: Benchtop Laboratory Equipment, Catalyst Research Instruments, and Bioprocessing Systems. The Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment manufactures and markets standard equipment for research in university and pharmacy laboratories sold through equipment distributors and online.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.