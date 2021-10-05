First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEP opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $45.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000.

