Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 13.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,807,000 after acquiring an additional 76,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at $39,107,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,512,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ESE. Sidoti upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

NYSE ESE opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.33. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.