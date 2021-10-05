Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Holdings Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACHC. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $64.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.53.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

