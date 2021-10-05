Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

HKMPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

