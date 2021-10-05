Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.81.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush cut Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKT opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 24.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.92.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.