Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 353 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,063 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Perficient were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,433 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $34,776,000 after purchasing an additional 191,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Perficient by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,034,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $83,215,000 after acquiring an additional 106,276 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,178,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Perficient by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,248 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after acquiring an additional 85,736 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $119.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.03. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $123.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

