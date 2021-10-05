Short Interest in CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Declines By 44.0%

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the August 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNFN opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. CFN Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.15.
CFN Enterprises Company Profile
