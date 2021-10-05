Short Interest in CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Declines By 44.0%

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the August 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNFN opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. CFN Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

Get CFN Enterprises alerts:

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

CFN Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of marketing technology solutions. It owns and operates through CAKE and getcake.com, a marketing technology that involves in providing a proprietary solution for advanced tracking, attribution and campaign optimization for digital marketers. The company was founded by Brian Ross on November 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Whitefish, MO.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CFN Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFN Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.