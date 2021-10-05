National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $46,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,600,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NSA stock opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $59.34.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

