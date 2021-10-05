Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in JD.com by 42.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $69.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

