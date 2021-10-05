Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi Sells 9,167 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 9,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $154,097.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $1,040,024.30.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,198 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $39,564.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $1,929,015.36.

On Monday, July 12th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $79,327.70.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

