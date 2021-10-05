Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,709 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYX opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.46 and a 200-day moving average of $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.60 and a beta of 0.71. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AYX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $177,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,978,075 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

