Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,681,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,696,751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $46,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,507,000 after buying an additional 64,244,593 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after buying an additional 63,541,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,389,000 after buying an additional 54,506,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,303,000 after buying an additional 41,158,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6,158.1% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 25,032,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,453,000 after buying an additional 24,632,390 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DBS Vickers cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. CLSA cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Shares of EDU opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

