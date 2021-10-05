Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 57,568 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 254.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,568 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 303,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,498,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 91,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 221,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after buying an additional 19,890 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.89. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

