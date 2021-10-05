Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.48% of Graham worth $46,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Graham by 21.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,606,000 after purchasing an additional 82,919 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Graham by 1,922.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,105 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graham during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,161,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in Graham by 68.5% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Graham by 18.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $600.01 on Tuesday. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $376.20 and a 1 year high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $611.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $629.09. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $801.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

