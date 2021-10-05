Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 134,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 60,749 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

APPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.