Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,885 Shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 168.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOCL opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average is $66.80.

