Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Timken were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Timken in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Timken by 260.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Timken by 41.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Timken by 99.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in The Timken during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TKR. Loop Capital began coverage on The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

TKR opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The Timken Company has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.