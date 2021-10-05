Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.31 Million Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.8% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 89.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 18.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 111.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 466,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,113,000 after buying an additional 245,612 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $119.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $121.58.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $244.49 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 22.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $3.4886 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 238.75%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

