Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 651,444 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $49,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,212,000 after acquiring an additional 314,026 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $18,670,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 211.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,022,000 after acquiring an additional 224,029 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,708,000 after acquiring an additional 195,175 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $9,433,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTFC stock opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $42.71 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTFC. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.56.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

