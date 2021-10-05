Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 857,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.71% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $48,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,834 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after acquiring an additional 317,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,170,000 after acquiring an additional 260,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,709,000 after buying an additional 214,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,726,000 after buying an additional 196,718 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUS. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.54. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.