Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 0.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,008,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $47,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 35,976 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 71,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

NYSE:CHCT opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.