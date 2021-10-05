Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 3,455 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,466,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.65% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $50,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.67 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

