Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 672,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Palomar were worth $50,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at $220,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at $292,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 194.08 and a beta of -0.28. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average of $76.76.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $114,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,024,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,940 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

