Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $51.57 Million Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.82% of SYNNEX worth $51,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

SNX opened at $105.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In other news, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $153,501.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,343.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $34,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,572. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

