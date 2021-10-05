Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 72.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,906 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,811,000 after acquiring an additional 64,780 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,199,000 after buying an additional 119,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,394,000 after buying an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,745,000 after buying an additional 271,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,543,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,580,000 after buying an additional 18,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $69.89 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.66.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

