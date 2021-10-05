5,932 Shares in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 2,123.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of SCHL opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.97 and a beta of 0.95. Scholastic Co. has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $401.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

In related news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $46,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

