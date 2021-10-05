Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 19,554 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,554 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.17.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

