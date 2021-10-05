87,395 Shares in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SEEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,341,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,748 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,433,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,582,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,585,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEEL shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

Shares of SEEL stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder ?or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, ?amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

