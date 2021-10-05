BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $338,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth about $152,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPK opened at $127.31 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $83.65 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $111.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $38,441.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,468 shares of company stock valued at $325,891. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPK. Maxim Group raised their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

