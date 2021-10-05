BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 41,390 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,390 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period.

NYSE:KAR opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

