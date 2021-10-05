BlackRock Inc. Acquires 2,024,529 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.60% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $340,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

