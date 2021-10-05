Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches Buys 200 Shares

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $13,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

D. Clay Bretches also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, D. Clay Bretches bought 200 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $13,036.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, D. Clay Bretches bought 200 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.54 per share, with a total value of $12,708.00.

NASDAQ:ALTM opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 3.74. Altus Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $77.09.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 49.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 284.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,018 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

