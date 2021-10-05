ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah Sells 4,083 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 4,083 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $22,578.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Devang Shah sold 10,472 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $65,973.60.

On Monday, August 16th, Devang Shah sold 19,163 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $132,607.96.

On Monday, July 26th, Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $33,552.94.

On Monday, July 19th, Devang Shah sold 11,492 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $103,428.00.

WISH stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. Research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WISH shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

